













Spider-Man: Social networks react to the voice cast of Across the Spider-Verse | EarthGamer

The official announcement of the voices for the new animated film of Spider-Man began to be filled with different comments. Most of them were of a negative nature. Many even mentioned that they would prefer to see the film in English when it hits theaters.

Most of the complaints are directed at the fact that star talents were chosen over voice actors with years of experience.. Although it should be noted that there are also some comments that insist on giving it a try. Besides that it is possible that their characters only have one or two lines of dialogue.

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It is one of the most anticipated films by the public this 2023. We’ll see if this dubbing decision has any effect on its box office once it’s released. Remember that it hits theaters on June 1.

What do we know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It is a sequel to the 2018 film. A New Universe. This time we follow Miles Morales in a new multiversal adventure that includes different versions of the spider hero. For reasons unknown, the young hero from Harlem will come into conflict with the 2099 version of Miguel O’Hara.

Source: Sony Animation

Expectations for the film are very high due to the success of its predecessor. After all, its animation style and its story earned it the Oscar for best animated film.. Do you think the sequel can match or surpass its predecessor?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.