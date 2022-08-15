Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered released three days ago on PC, and modders have been hard at work over the weekend.

There are already several mods which reshade the game, like this one from BadRusMan that emulates a more cinematic style, or overhaul the visuals, like this noir mod by ManWithAPlan.

There’s also a mod which disables the HUD and enemy outlines, by Mixercedif you want to remove the interface while you play.

Watch the PC features trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

But why not take your Spider-Man on PC experience one step further and replace the titular hero himself? Here are some mods that have got our Spidey senses tingling.

Bring the Spider-Verse to Peter Parker by playing as Miles Morales instead. tiffsomniac has added Thousands in his casual, everyday streetwear whilst jedizosh920 has changed the usual blue and red suit to Miles’ classic black and red suit instead.



Playable Miles Morales by tiffsomniac.

There’s also a couple of mods that let you play as Peter Parker throughout the whole game (courtesy of tiffsomniac again). You can have him don his lab coat as he swings around New York City, or just remain as regular peter parker. He is just some guy after all, I guess.



Just some guy.

Modder Robin (via Lucifer6667676) lets you choose between mary jane, Kingpin or vulture. All of them have animations but the mods are in beta, so expect some minor hiccups if you use them.



Kingpin posing during his evil exploits.

Robin is also working on a Stan Lee mod, again still in beta and with no animations so he can only slide around in a T-pose for now. Forget a small cameo, this is now Stan Lee’s Stan Lee Remastered.



Stan Lee amongst the New York City chaos.

There’s a fabulous mod by skull198 which gives you a glow-in-the-dark suitwhich really appeals to the part of me that likes shiny things.



Give Peter a glow-up, literally.

Last of all, add some realism to the in-game New York City with this mod that replaces the pigeons with rats. Thanks, skull198.

Read Digital Foundry’s technical analysis of how the game runs on PC and Steam Deck, as well as their recommended settings, to find out how the port holds up.