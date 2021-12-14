The fourth Avengers movie, Avengers: endgame, caused shouts of excitement and tears in the audience, especially for the final scene that showed Captain America raising Thor’s hammer to confront Thanos. Everything seems to indicate that Spider-Man: no way home will cause the same excitement in the audience, who hope to be able to confirm the presence of the ‘Spideys’ Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their preview on December 15.

Yesterday was the premiere of the film, and according to the specialized critics who attended the event, the film will make the public present the same level of emotion that was seen in Avengers: endgame, with key scenes of which nothing is known yet.

Spiderman no way home would hide a post-credits scene from Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: Tom Holland and main cast ask fans not to make spoilers

What did the critic say about No way home?

One of those attending the film’s premiere was critic Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter, who said the following on Twitter: “Spider-Man: no way home: wow, tears and the loudest crowd I’ve heard since Endgame.”

The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Couch, gave his opinion on the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Twitter capture

USA Today critic Brian Truitt also compared the film to the latest Avengers tape. “Spider-Man: no way home is probably the best moment I’ve had in a movie theater since Endgame. Tom Holland just owns the role and while it’s absolutely crazy at times, it’s very much a #Spidey movie. “

USA Today reporter Brian Truitt compared Spider-Man: no way home to Avengers: endgame. Photo: Twitter capture

Finally, the Binge Watch This site said through its Twitter account: “Spider-Man: No Way Home has at least 3 or 4 moments that will make the entire cinema cheer or cry tears of joy. Let’s leave it that way for now. “

The Bringe Watch This site is pronounced on Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Twitter capture

When is Spider-Man: no way home released?

The third Spiderman film, starring Tom Holland, will officially arrive on December 16 in Peru, but its preview is scheduled for Wednesday 15.

Confirmed cast of No way home

Spider-Man: no way home will star Tom Holland, just like his predecessors. As for his additional cast, which for now has been revealed, it is known that they will be Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Zendaya (MJ), Alfred Molina (Dr. Octopus), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Jamie Foxx (Electro ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), among other stars.