The actor had taken a break from the set of the 2014 Sony film

Editorial board

Take a joint basketball court in Chinatown, New York, where kids play with the ball as usual. Suddenly a man in a costume appears Spider-Man and hits a few tricks with them, then hops off around town like a real superhero. And in the end it turns out who he was: Andrew Garfieldstill in costume, who had taken a break from the set of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 released in 2014.

an unexpected surprise — Among the tasks of a superhero there is not only that of defeating evil: a self-respecting good man must also demonstrate that he is of heart, with small gestures of kindness to his fellow citizens. And that’s exactly what happened on May 18th 10 years ago. See also Barcelona vs. Juventus: match is suspended at the last minute, this is the cause

While on the film set The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The power of Electro from 2014, Andrew Garfield, still wearing the stage costumehe left to raid a basketball field around. The scene was immortalized during filming in New York for the second and final chapter of the Sony saga. A few throws together, a quick high-five with the palm of the hand, and off we go to work again.

the new movie — The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The power of Electro is an action-adventure film that follows the story of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, grappling with new enemies and old secrets. The film, directed by Marc Webbis the second chapter of the reboot saga that began in 2012, and sees the return of Andrew Garfield in the title role, joined by Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan and Sally Field. The film received mixed reviews from critics who, while they appreciated the action scenes and the understanding between the two protagonists, on the other criticized the too crowded plot and the lack of consistency. The film grossed over 700 million dollars worldwide, but was considered a commercial flop compared to expectations. See also DTM | Here are the first rules and 2023 calendar with 8 events