The ‘Wireless Display’ app makes it possible for you to play this title on the Microsoft console wirelessly.

Surprisingly, technology and applications advance so much that sometimes things like the ones we are going to tell you about below happen. Apparently a user has managed to reproduce Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on your Xbox Series X|S wirelessly thanks to an application.

It was a Twitter user named videotech_ the one who has shared how you can play with the friend and neighbor Spider-Man on the competition console. To do this, you will have to download an app called ‘WirelessDisplay‘ in the Xbox Store so that it allows you to reproduce what is on your PC. Tom Warren explains it too in the video below.

In other words, the game actually you’re playing it on PC, but the app plays it through your Xbox wirelessly. Also, you can use the official xbox controller Series X|S to play Spider-Man. Of course, you must have the game purchased on PC to share and play the title on your Xbox.

Although it seems very simple to do, it is a feature that will surely make Sony soon become aware of this possibility and will try to put an end to it somehow. Whatever it is, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered it came out yesterday and if you are interested you can now see how Peter Parker behaves on PC.

More about: Spider-Man Remastered, Spider-Man and Xbox Series X|S.