As mentioned, the actor Brendan Gleeson will be the antagonist of the series, titled Spider-Noir. Gleeson, known for his role as Mad-Eye Moody in the saga of Harry Potter and nominated for an Oscar for “Inisherin’s souls in torment” in 2023, he joins the cast. It has not been revealed which character he will play, and Amazon Prime Video has not commented on the matter.

For those who don’t know him very well, he is an Irish actor with an outstanding filmography that includes films such as Braveheart, Troy, Gangs of New York and In BrugesHe has won an Emmy for best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Into the Storm.

The new series will follow the story of a private detective in 1930s New York, who must confront his past as the only superhero in the dark and chaotic city. Nicolas Cage has mentioned that the show will include fantasy elements and monsters, promising much throughout its eight episodes. The show continues to generate expectations, now with the addition of Brendan Gleeson as a villain.

The production of Amazon Prime Video promises an intriguing narrative and a unique approach, combining the noir style with touches of fantasy. For now there is no release date, only that it will be released in 2025.

Via: Variety

Author’s note: It will be interesting to see a live action series of the character, since there aren’t many, beyond those from ancient times that haven’t aged all that well.