The series of Spider-Man Noirbased on the comic book series of the same name, is on its way to Amazon Prime Video. But before that it has a name change, and will now be known as Spider-Noir.

That’s what a recent report from a well-known media outlet revealed. It also anticipates that actor Lamorne Morris will be playing the character Robbie Robertson. As we previously revealed, Nicolas Cage has the role of the protagonist.

Spider-Man Noirnow Spider-Noirwill arrive first on the MGM+ channel in the United States; Amazon Prime Video will be in charge of its broadcast outside this country and almost all over the world.

The story of this series tells the adventures of an aging and unlucky private investigator in New York City in the 1930s. Over the course of the program, he must deal with his past life as New York’s only superhero.

Lamorne Morris will appear in Spider-Man Noir/Spider-Noir Like Robertson, a reporter who never takes no for an answer, he has to overcome the decade’s prevailing racism and approach the riskiest stories.

All to get the attention of his boss and the audience, as well as to earn his paycheck. He is someone who is willing to go ahead for the sake of his career. The character that Morris plays has a long tradition.

Robbie Robertson is one of the editors of The Daily Bugle in the Spider-Man comics, and also appears in the Spider-Man miniseries. Spider-Man Noir: Eyes Without a Face. So he is an indispensable character in Spider-Noir.

The show doesn’t have a set release window yet. It’s executive produced and produced by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. It’s best to stay tuned for any new reports.

Apart from Spider-Man Noir either Spider-Noir We have more information about series in TierraGamer.