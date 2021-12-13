Yes OK Spider-Man: no way home is creating a great ‘hype’ in the fans, this is mainly due to the possible appearance of the Spidey Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, we cannot rule out that Tom Holland adds a spark of fun to the ‘wall-crawler’ character, much like the one actor Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man.

Even recently, the director of Avengers: infinity war and Avengers: endgame, Joe Russo, said that Tom Holland is occupying the position of Robert Downey Jr. at Marvel Studios.

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. appeared together in the movie Spider-Man: homecoming. Photo: cinemascomics

What did Joe Russo say?

The filmmaker said: “Tom Holland is taking on the role Robert Downey Jr once held for Marvel. Since he is the favorite character and, in many ways, the soul of the Marvel Studios universe ”.

To this Tom Holland replied: “I would not necessarily say that I am the face of the universe. I know the fans are very supportive of me and have responded massively to this franchise. I’m honored that Joe Russo thinks that. But the beauty of Marvel Studios’ MCU is that whoever the leader is, if there is ever a leader again, you’re never alone. You have so many people you can trust and lean on, and people that I have worked with for years and years. So yeah, I’ll call Robert Downey Jr and ask him how to be his replacement. I called him the other day to ask for advice and he was very nice. “