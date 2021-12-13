Spider-Man: No Way Home will debut in theaters shortly, and curiosity for the title is always growing: Tom Holland therefore continues to march on the hype around the film, announcing that he will perform a move taken from Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac’s video game for PlayStation.

Spider-Man fans are known to be very attentive to details: from movies to video games, not a single product passes without these grasping all the references present; Insomniac Games knew this, and used this detail to their advantage.

In fact the video game is full of references to previously released films on the big screen, from a determined action by Tom Holland in the MCU to the poses of Tobey Maguire; this time however, it seems that too Spider-Man: No Way Home has decided to mention another product having Spider-Man as the protagonist, and this is confirmed by his interpreter.

Tom Holland has in fact stated that it will be present one move is directly from Marvel’s Spider-Man inside Spider-Man: No Way Home. The video game is full of iconic moves, also taken from previous video games: the question of which one can be shown is now at the center of the discussions of the fans, who have recently expressed themselves on which film and actor were their favorites.

In addition to the PlayStation video game, the questions that arise about it Spider-Man: No Way Home and on the possible presence of soundtracks icons of previous chapters for the big screen. We have already talked about it in our dedicated article, following the leak of the film’s tracklist.

Tom Holland himself has stated several times that he is also a fan of the Spider-Man video game, and that he would not be at all sorry if an upcoming Spider-Man could bring the adventures of Miles Morales to the cinema not only in animated version. In this piece of ours we have deepened the question, with everything we know about this hypothetical project.