The premiere of Spider-Man: no way home for our country it will be this Thursday, December 16, a day earlier than in other countries; In addition, there will be a preview this Wednesday the 15th in various movie theaters. The expectation for the tape has been so great that the tickets ran out within the minutes that they went on sale. This new tape of the arachnid hero It could become the most watched movie of 2021.

Where to see Spider-Man: no way home in different cities of Peru?

Spider-Man: no way home It can be seen in different cities of Peru in the following cinema chains:

Cineplanet: Arequipa, Cajamarca, Chiclayo, Cusco, Huancayo, Huánuco, Juliaca, Lima, Piura, Pucallpa, Puno, Tacna and Trujillo.

Cinemark: Arequipa, Cajamarca, Huancayo, Huánuco, Lima, Piura, Trujillo.

Cinema Star: Ayacucho, Chimbote, Lima, Moquegua, Piura, Pucallpa, Tacna, Tarapoto and Tumbes.

Cinepolis: Arequipa, Lima and Pucallpa.

Cinerama: Cajamarca, Callao, Chimbote, Cusco, Ica, Lima, Moyobamba and Tarapoto.

UVK: lime

At what time can Spider-Man: no way home be seen in Peru?

According to the Surtido.pe platform, the functions of the preview of Spider-Man: no way home in Peru will begin from 7.00 pm, so the last would be at 10.00 pm since the tape has a duration of just over 2 hours and 30 minutes.

How long is Spider-Man 3 going to last?

Marvel studios released to theaters the duration of Spider-Man 3: a total of 150 minutes; that is, 2 hours and 30 minutes. In this way, the film is positioned as one of the longest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What actors will appear in Spiderman: no way home?

The third film in the Spider-Man franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a Tom holland as the protagonist, like its predecessors. As for the additional cast, it has been confirmed that it will have the participation of:

Alfred Molina (Dr. Octopus)

Zendaya (MJ Watson)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange)

Jamie Foxx (Electro)

Marisa Tomei (Aunt May)

Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds)

Angourie Rice (Betty Brant)

Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson)

JK Simmons (JJ Jameson)

Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), among other stars.

How to go to the cinema to see Spider-Man: no way home?

