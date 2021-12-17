Spider-Man: no way home can already be seen in many cinemas around the world, and it is estimated that authentic records will be obtained at the national and international box office. The third solo film starring Tom holland at Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) It comes just at a key moment for Phase 4, as the multiverse will have implications not only in this movie, but in those to come.

What is ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ about?

Peter Parker will deal with the consequences of having his super heroic identity exposed to the entire world after the events of the second installment Far from home. The difficulties are so many that he will ask for help Doctor Strange to reverse this, but don’t imagine the multiverse would break through.

In what chronological moment is Spider-Man no way home located?

To better understand where Spider-Man no way home is located, we have to bear in mind that the previous film, Far from home, takes place eight months after Avengers: Endgame , but before series like Loki or Eternals (which are located five years after Endgame). Therefore, the current movie of the ‘wall-crawler’ can be located in the following way within the UCM:

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Wandavision: (2021)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Spider-Man: Far from home (2019)

Spider-Man: No way home (2021)

Loki (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

What possible projects would Marvel and Sony be preparing for after No way Home?