After incredible leaks, the Spider Man No Way Home trailer was finally released last August. Fans have been waiting for it for a long time, and there are many theories born and the characters confirmed by the first images we had of the film. But now everyone is asking: when can we have another trailer for the movie with Tom Holland?

No Way Home will arrive in theaters on December 17th, and while the one released in August can be considered as a teaser, or as a first trailer, the official and definitive one will still have to arrive in these months. The public obviously hopes to see many new images and find out about the plot of the new film starring Peter Parker. However, it seems that there is still to wait.

According to insider Daniel Ritchman, a trusted character, as he has close contacts with Marvel, the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home it should coincide with the release of Eternals, scheduled for early November. A wait, therefore, that is not as far off as it was feared.

As we know, that of No Way Home was the most watched trailer ever, recording mind-boggling numbers in its first 24 hours and even surpassing that of Endgame. Sure, the excessive waiting has done its thing, but surely this is an indicator that shows how fond the public is to the character played by Tom Holland. Now everyone is looking forward to more material, which can give us clues of various kinds and from which we can build theories. We look forward.