If fans enjoyed seeing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire again as their versions of Spider-Man for No way home, it must be said that the negotiations for their return to the franchise were not as easy as you think.

The film, which is part of Phase 4 of the MCU, serves as Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the arachnid, making it the best setting for various actors to reprise their roles. Kevin Feige explained how this multiverse came to be.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make the world forget his identity. Magic fails and dangerously opens its timeline to other universes. This caused characters like him Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro, appear.

Like the villains, Spider-Man’s versions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield come to the reality of Tom Holland. This was achieved, as Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige commented to The New York Times, thanks to the intervention of Sony producer Amy Pascal.

“Getting everyone to agree with you on this idea was the biggest challenge of this movie. That’s where Amy comes in. She calls anyone anywhere and at any time, she is an impressive producer at making things happen and convincing people, “he explained.

About Maguire and Garfield, Feige mentioned that Pascal convinced them by promising that their appearances would be crucial to Spider-Man: no way home and that they would not be featured as just “a few more cameos.” Although the return of the villains was promoted, the inclusion of the actors was the best kept secret of the production, something that served to make the fans enjoy the film to the fullest.

‘Spider-Man: no way home’: writers deny movie fan service

Writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers broke the silence in an interview with Discussing Film about the excess of fanservice in Spider-Man: no way home. “It’s a balancing act because we love those previous films, the ones by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb, so we want to pay tribute to them and make the fans happy. But you don’t want to just do lazy fan service on its own because it will sound fake at some point, “he told the outlet.