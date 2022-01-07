Spiderman no way home it has been a total success for Marvel and Sony. Not only has he started a campaign to receive an Oscar nomination, but with the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, he has also caused fans to join their voices for studios to make Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spiderman 3. A on par with this emotion, a member of the production uploaded an unpublished video from the scene where both heroes make their return.

The film starring Tom Holland is still running in theaters for its fourth week since its release on December 17, 2021.

So great have been his earnings (more than 1 billion worldwide) that it is even speculated that Morbius’s delay would have been due to the success of No way home.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home to team up with Tom Holland. Photo: Marvel Studios

What is the unreleased video about?

Ashley morgan, assistant director of Jon watts In Spiderman no way home, he posted a behind-the-scenes video of the film’s moment that made millions of movie fans scream.

Andrew Garfield still has the potential to come back in one more movie, but there are many risks in making a third part. Photo: Sony Pictures

The footage shows the production team in the scene where Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire enter Ned’s grandmother’s living room through the dimensional portals.

With his back turned to Ned Leeds – the possible next Hobgoblin – played by Jacob Batalon receiving instructions.

However, in the video of just 15 seconds, it is not possible to see anywhere to Andrew Garfield nor to Tobey Maguire. Could it be that there is another video with both Spiderman?