The premiere of Spider-man: no way home will take place in Peru this Thursday, December 16; However, the film will have a preview this Wednesday the 15th in various cinemas. At last it will be possible to know, at least for those who got tickets and for those who do not allow themselves to be defeated by spoilers, whether or not the Spider-verse with the meeting of the three ‘Spidey’: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom holland, of whom it has been discovered that he wanted to be the ‘Trepamuros’ since he was little.

Did Tom Holland want to be Spider-Man as a child?

Many children dream of becoming a superhero, but very few that wish has come true. Tom Holland did it in 2016, the year in which he first donned the suit of Spiderman That was his wish for several years ago, as shown by some photos of him as a child, which were published on Twitter.

Tom Holland was already playing Spiderman since he was a kid. Photo: @spideyfilms / Twitter.

The character of Marvel Y Sony It has a huge legion of fans. Therefore, it is not surprising that several users have unpublished photos of Holland as a child. If this is already a bit strange, it is more rare that they have images of him disguised as Spiderman.

Tom Holland’s dream of being Spiderman was fulfilled in 2016, but as a child he already dreamed of being one. Photo: @spideyfilms / Twitter.

When else did Tom Holland show his preference for being Spider-Man?

When Tom Holland was 13 years old, during the red carpet of the film The Impossible, a film that starred Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor, a journalist asked him about what characters he would like to play in the future. The young man answered the following: “I don’t know, what kind of superhero would I like to play? Maybe Spider-Man, in about 10 years! ”He mentioned at the time.

When is Spider-Man: no way home released?

The third Spiderman movie, starring Tom Holland, is officially coming on December 16 to Peru, but its preview is scheduled for this Wednesday the 15th.

Confirmed cast of No way home

