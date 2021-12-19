Spider-Man: No Way Home, which sees the actor as the protagonist Tom Holland, is finally out in theaters this weekend and is having incredible box office success despite the threat from the Omicron variant.

The new Marvel movie is breaking various box office records and has even managed to cash in 121 million dollars on Friday alone. In addition, the film is getting rave reviews from critics and audiences. The film is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a critical rating of 94% with 270 reviews, but the audience score is even more impressive.

At the time of this writing, the film’s audience score is equal to 99% after 10,000+ reviews. However, concerns over COVID are still affecting some screenings. Franchise star Tom Holland was supposed to make some theatrical appearances this week but have been canceled due to the new variant.

Second Variety, Holland and a special guest planned to surprise audiences at Friday’s Los Angeles screenings at the TCL Chinese Theater and AMC at The Grove Mall. However, the whole thing was canceled hours earlier due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, no film has earned more than 100 million in its opening weekend. The closest to this record is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which debuted with 90 million dollars. Current projections say it could earn up to $ 240 million this weekend.

As for Holland’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are currently rumors that will star in another trilogy by Spider-Man. This was also partly confirmed by Kevin Feige, who confirmed that a fourth character film with Tom Holland is currently in development.

Portrayed by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony and Marvel Studios is now in theaters.