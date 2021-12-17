This Thursday, December 16, 2021 is the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home in Peru and the cinemas know it, since the fans of the arachnid have swept all the tickets for the weekend.

Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin are some of the villains that we will see in Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: composition / Facebook / @ ElHombreAranaOficial

Despite the recent debut of the third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, several followers are already wondering if they will see the ‘wall-crawler’ and his friends in action again, since for them it is impossible to think that it is the end of their story.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: Tom Holland and Zendaya explain why there is no intimate scene

On the other hand, Tom Holland told Nerdist his interest in his character continuing alongside those of Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

“ We’d love to do a little short film or something with some younger actors to explore how (Peter, Ned, and MJ) got together for the first time. Maybe (Peter and Ned) were being bullied at school, MJ steps in and saves the day or something. And you say ‘Oh! This is how they became friends! ‘ Because we really don’t know, I guess it depends on the audience’s interpretation. “

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: cinemas and times to see Spider-Man in Peru

As you put it, you’re not the only one wanting a prequel to how their friendship started.

Peter Parker, Ned and MJ looking for solutions to the problems in Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Marvel Studios

The future of Spider-Man and all the actors is still uncertain. Only recently, Tom Holland himself confessed his feelings on the last day of filming for ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: “One more day of work in No way home that will be a bittersweet day.” “Honestly, I don’t know,” he added when asked what “bittersweet” means to him.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: post-credit scenes and what we will see in them

“ It’s the first time since I was cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s … it’s really hard for me to talk because there are so many things that I would love to talk about. It would help me embellish what I am trying to explain. But I can’t because it would ruin the movie, ”he continued.

Tom Holland is the third actor to play Marvel’s popular Spider-Man. Photo: Marvel Studios

There is no doubt that time will determine the next Spider-Man movies as well as the response of all the fans to the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home.