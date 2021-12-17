Spider-Man: no way home has just been officially released in Peruvian cinemas and in much of the world and with this come more statements by the cast and production of the film, as many fans have and will generate greater questions about the that so far could be said one of the best films of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

A few days ago, the last interpreter of Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were consulted by the Yahoo! Entertainment on why not include an intimate scene in the Spider-Man saga, since Peter Parker and MJ are a couple in both fiction and real life.

“Peter Parker is like a little brother. Nobody wants to see Peter Parker having sex! It would be terrible Zendaya expressed.

To which Tom Holland added: “I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise. We are still very young children. If there was a future for this character, maybe one day we will explore it. But for the moment, this is a movie about celebrating friendships and young love ”.

On the other hand, to understand a little more what the ‘Arachnid’ says about the future of the characters, recently the 25-year-old actress revealed for E! News that Spider-Man: no way home appears to be the last film in the franchise for her and the rest of the team.

“ We do not know if we are going to do another. Like, will it just be three and that’s it? You normally do three movies and that’s it, so I think we were all absorbing and taking time to just enjoy the moment, be together and be so thankful for that experience, ”Zendaya detailed.

It’s just the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home and also for some followers it means the end. However, nothing is said for Spider-Man, MJ, Ned, and the other villains left to face.