Fans are waiting for the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home in theaters, so many have taken advantage of the pre-sale to buy their tickets in advance and enjoy the film before the rest. Above all, because in some countries the film will arrive days before the United States. Under this premise, Tom holland, Zendaya and other members of the main cast have asked fans not to give spoilers for the film.

Through a recent video shared on the Sony Pictures YouTube channel, the protagonists of Spiderman: no way home They appeared to give a message to their followers and tell them not to give any kind of advance once they have seen the film.

“No spoilers,” he reiterated Jamie foxx at the end of the clip to prevent viewers watching the tape from sharing scenes or related information about the plot on social media.

As is known, the popularity of the film has generated that thousands of fans from all over the world buy their tickets for the preview; however, since not everyone was able to get their tickets for the same day, they will go to see it later.

It should be added that in social networks, some fans have already started to carry out a campaign to prevent some from being leaked. Spider-Man: no way home spoilers and take the experience away from the public.

Release date of Spider-Man: no way home in Peru

The third Spiderman movie starring Tom Holland will officially arrive on December 16 in Peru, but its preview will be on Wednesday 15.

Cast of Spiderman: no way home asks not to give spoilers