Spider-Man: no way home brought the spider multiverse to life by bringing back Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield in their roles as Spider-Man to help the version played by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a group interview for Deadline, the three actors sat down to talk about the experience of making a fan dream come true and what drove them. In Maguire’s case, he was immediately intrigued after receiving the call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige.

YOU CAN SEE: Peaky blinders: premiere of the sixth season is confirmed by one of its protagonists

“The love and celebration of these films and what they mean were evident. That the creatives had an authentic and genuine intention made me want to join”, explained the actor excited by the successful result.

After these words, he declared himself a great fan of the films of Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. “It was like remembering what was part of my history and thus having the opportunity to meet,” he emphasized.

YOU CAN SEE: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reunited for the first time to talk about No way home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is not Holland’s last film as Spider-Man. Photo: Composite/Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

What is Spider-Man: no way home about?

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, the protagonist was unmasked and is not able to separate his normal life from his superhero life. Given this, he asks Doctor Strange for help so that everyone forgets him without imagining that he would bring unimaginable threats.