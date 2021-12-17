Spider-Man: no way home hit theaters globally and fans were finally able to find out if Tom Holland reunited with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the most anticipated Marvel movie of 2021. Did the 3 Spider- Man or was it all a great marketing move?

Rumors have raged for months and the Spider-Verse theory has been maintained for a long time, nourished by information from insiders and the expectation of the audience.

Spoilers alert.

Did Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield get together?

After several months of waiting, it is finally official: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland do appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ – How many post-credit scenes does it have and what are they about?

The meeting of the 3 Spider-Man happened and the Spider-Man of three generations came together to share several scenes that fans will hardly forget.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could appear in Holland’s third film. Photo: composition / Superhero Blog

The time they share on screen occurs in the third act and lasts approximately 30 minutes, so it is not only a cameo, but an important participation.

Spider-verse confirmed!

The Spider-verse begins with Ned opening a portal through which Andrew Garfield arrives in his Spider-Man suit. He interacts with MJ and Ned in a very funny sequence.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: place and time to see the latest Spider-Man movie in Peru

Then, Peter’s best friend opens a new portal and it is seen how Tobey Maguire crosses wearing normal clothes and implying that he is also Peter Parker.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland shared several scenes together in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Fanmade Marvel

Thus, we have both Garfield and Maguire demonstrating their powers and sticking to the ceiling in a scene that puts two Spider-Man together for the first time in live action.

An important lesson

When Andrew and Tobey reunite with Tom Holland in the film, a new heroic moment occurs in which the youngest of them takes a great lesson from his ancestors.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ on Facebook: fan transmits the full movie live and direct

Tobey remembers how he lost his Uncle Ben and Andrew recounts that he lost his girlfriend Gwen Stacy. This, in order not to create a feeling of revenge in Holland after the death of Aunt May.

The scene is emotional and leads to another sequence in which the arachnid trio learn to work as a team to solve the problem of the multiverse villains.