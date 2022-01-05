Spider-Man: no way home He showed us a preview of the problems that the opening of the multiverse can cause. The subject had already been seen in the Disney + series, especially in the end of Loki. Although fans were happy to see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spideys’ together, the truth is that, if the concept of the multiverses not handled well, it can be very confusing and troublesome.

While Sony plans to continue its own Spider-Man universe, it would also be planning a crossover with Venom and Morbius. However, these would not be the only characters the company would try to exploit, as in the final battle of Spider-Man: no way homeWhen Doctor Strange tries to restore reality and the limits of his world, you can see the silhouettes of various characters trying to cross between universes.

New illustration of Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Twitter / @ spideysnews

What happens in the ending of Spider-Man: no way home?

After the three Spider-Man heal their enemies, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker proposes to Doctor Strange that everyone forget who he is, in order to prevent more characters from entering his universe. A few seconds before Doctor Strange performs the spell that will restore reality, you can see silhouettes of various characters to try to cross. Since the film’s premiere, fans have tried to decipher these identities, so a new video posted on Tik Tok could help clear up all the doubts.

What characters try to cross the universe in No way home?

A Tik Tok user named @kevinmoranrob He uploaded a video to the platform where he explains who is who in the much-questioned scene. The mention of Rhino Y Black cat It is not new, since these characters had been identified from the beginning.

However, the video adds that Scorpion, who also appears, and Rhino they would have a more comic book look. Kraven would also appear in the sky, but the biggest surprise would be the return of Mysterio. In addition, the user ensures that the appearance of The Superior Spider-Man, a version of the hero based on the comics, where Otto Octavius ​​decides to implant his mind in the body of the arachnid after his death.