Spider-Man: no way home is the film that continues to be talked about after several weeks of its world premiere, either because it fulfilled the fans’ dream of seeing the three Spider-Man together or because it was the film that has grossed the most at the box office in times of pandemic. However, in addition to the scenes we see in the film, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were considered for another possible scene that was to come out after the film’s credits.

YOU CAN SEE: Spider-Man: Marvel artist reveals what Tom Holland would look like in Venom’s symbiote suit

What was the post-credit scene going to be like?

In an interview with Variety magazine about all the twists and turns of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the writers Erik sommers Y Chris McKenna admitted that they considered including the two actors in the film’s post-credits: “We even said ‘ Oh, we could make a post-credit tag out of this or that ! ‘”McKenna said. Sommers added, “Can we do a TV show with the two of us traveling in a van solving mysteries?” In a joking sense.

Fans would surely have enjoyed additional scenes with Maguire Y Garfield in the credits, with a glimpse of their lives in their respective universes, but at the end of the credits, a scene was featured ending the Venom 2 post-credits story and the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

YOU CAN SEE: Spiderman: what stories could Marvel use for upcoming Spider-Man movies?

Could the recorded scenes be used for other stories?

Elsewhere in the interview, McKenna and Sommers addressed the possibility of taking over some scenes Spider-Man: No Way Home that weren’t included in the final version for some future movies. They both seem interested in the idea, as are the fans themselves, but nothing is in the works as of yet.