Spider-Man: no way home It has been available in Peruvian cinemas since yesterday, with preview functions that sold out a few days after the start of the sale. The ‘hype’ of the fans has been enormous, and it is not for less, because the film is being considered one of the best productions of Marvel Studios.

Tom Holland’s third installment of Spider-Man has brought us the return of the classic villains from the predecessor films, such as Sandman, Electro, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Lizard; in addition to a plot based on the beginning of the multiverse.

The first Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire was released in 2002. Photo: Columbia Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: fan transmits the complete tape on Facebook and it goes viral

The best spider-man cosplays: no way home

Thousands of fans around the world did not hesitate to go dressed as their favorite characters, astonishing the rest of the people who attended the cinema. Here we show you which were the ones that attracted the most attention.

Spider-Man cosplay. Photo: I like movies

Spider-Man and Bully Maguire cosplay. Photo: I like movies

Spider-Man at the movies. Photo: I like movies

Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen cosplay. Photo: I like movies

Fans dressed in different Spider-Man costumes. Photo: I like movies

Not all costumes were Spider-Man, several fans of the saga also dressed as Doctor Octopus.

Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus cosplay. Photo: @jhojhanni

Doctor Octopus cosplay. Photo: I like movies

Doctor Octopus cosplay at the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home in Costa Rica. Photo: vintage squad drovi ggz

Why watch Spider-Man: no way home?

If you are a fan of superheroes you cannot miss this production marvel, which embraces nostalgia as a key factor. Based on the critics’ comments, the director Jon watts has managed to make a movie that, for any fan of previous Spider-Man sagas, will be an enjoyment from start to finish.

The beginning of the multiverse opens a whole new phase of the UCM that we will discover with the productions that Marvel studios Y Sony Pictures they will bring us to the future.