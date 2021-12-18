Spider-Man: No Way Home was the protagonist of the second best debut ever in USE, with revenues of 121.5 million dollars: the only one to do better in the history of American cinema was Avengers: Endgame.

In the review of Spider-Man: No Way Home our Christian Colli talked about how this third chapter of the saga with Tom Holland is able to arouse great emotions, while perhaps conceding too much to the fanservice.

Well, the figures reported by Benji Sales confirm the goodness of the project, which has exceeded the results of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and was able to break the weekend box office record during the pandemic with Friday numbers alone.

Set immediately after the events we recounted in the Spider-Man: Far From Home review, the film puts Peter Parker and his friends in a difficult situation when the whole world discovers the true identity of Spider-Man.

To try to remedy the situation, Peter turns to Doctor Strange and asks him to cast a spell that makes everyone forget that he is Spider-Man, but things don’t go the right way and the doors of the Multiverse open wide.