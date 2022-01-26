Spider-Man: no way home brought the spider multiverse and fans couldn’t be happier with the result. As well as old villains, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned to their roles as Spider-Man in order to help the version of Tom Holland.

Therefore, the film has not only made history for its box office success, but also for making the dream of superhero fans come true. Among so many comments, the statements of sam raimi, director of Spider-Man 2, to Variety could not miss to the delight of the fans.

“It was fun. I love no way home. The public went crazy. It was a delight to see Alfred in his role and Willem Dafoe just to see these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was amazing. The best word I can say is that it was comforting for me, “he told the media.

Fortunately, the filmmaker’s relationship with Marvel does not end here. This same year Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will hit theaters under the direction of Raimi. This is why it is not unthinkable that we will see Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man once again.

What is it about?

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, the protagonist was unmasked and is not able to separate his normal life from his superhero life. Given this, he asks Doctor Strange for help so that everyone forgets him without imagining that he would bring unimaginable threats.