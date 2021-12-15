Superheroes are a serious thing: if in fact the past has given us thousands of interesting and funny stories, over time the comic has evolved presenting truly multifaceted characters, who are no longer a symbol of man’s perfection, but who on the contrary retrace traumas, problems and differences within stories that are – now more than ever – engaging and capable of capturing the public. The theme of Marvel superheroes from Stan Lee has always been to depict “Superheroes with super problems”, and none more than Spider-Man is the example. When he was still called Spider-Man on the head of Panini Comics, ours Peter Parker “Printed” has been through a lot of cooked and raw, and it is wonderful to see how, of all the superheroes, this is the one with a number of different “versions”. We have in fact seen the Raimi trilogy, the two films Amazing and even A New Universe with Miles Morales. Now, the time has come close this Holland trilogy, a series integrated into the MCU that cleverly proposes something fresh, but at the same time pays homage to all Spider-Man lovers. Here we are with the review of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Best Spider-Man Movie Ever.

This Spider-Man: No Way Home review is TOTALLY SPOILER-FREE: But if you are interested in discovering our opinion full of details and spoilers of all kinds, then follow us and wait a few days, we will come out with a dedicated article.

Where were we?

The film opens right away from where the previous one left off, with Peter’s astonished face discovering that his identity has been revealed: from that moment a series of unfortunate events, combined with our young age Spider-Man, will lead to problems of multi-cosmic dimensions, to the point of bringing historical enemies of Spider-Man such as Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard, Electro and Doc Ock into this MCU universe. Here we stop our talk of the plot, because otherwise we would ruin one of the better things, or the film script of this film.

The film has a rhythm well defined, fast at the beginning and then slow when needed, capable of giving the right space to both pathos and action. The movie is damn more mature than the previous ones, as if it wanted to parallel itself with the other iterations of Spider-Man, but at the same time manages to propose funny scenes like the sentence shouted by Peter’s detractors they say “Mysterio lives” with every action against our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

What is amazing is the total absence of banality: in the end one of the things that has always characterized the character invented by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko is the fact that he has suffered many traumas and always came out in a positive way towards his neighbor, be it a enemy or ally. The script of Spider-Man: No Way Home manages to take these concepts and make them his own, within a film that for 2 and a half hours will capture you like a spider with its prey.

The best Spider-Man

There is no Spider-Man movie without one Spider-Man worthy, and never as in this film – sixth of his career as a webweaver – Tom Holland manages to perfect his version of the character, both with and without the mask. Also Zendaya And Jacob Batalon they grow up and show new facets of their characters, as all three are close to their entry into college and into the adult world.

Hats off even to the “older” cast in the film: Benedict Cumberbatch reports his Dr. Strange, always suitable for any situation, and the past villains return to their splendor, more than thanks to the CG that rejuvenated them, to their ability to film historical characters and even give it new facets. Basically each of the characters extrapolated from the old universes, brought into this of the MCU, offers strengths and weaknesses, characteristics and details already seen in the past but which now, thanks also to the fact that we can see them side by side, work even better.

An adult Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home has something different, which is why even the approach of this review tries to be: it is an adult film, definitely more detached from the prom or school trip, and which offers new details of Spider-Man that the old fans know well. Sacrifice, doing the right thing even when it is at one’s own expense, the double life of a young vigilante struggling with the search for his private life. In short, with Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony puts a period to a series of screenplays dedicated to Tony Stark’s Spider-Man and opens the doors to a new cycle, which will surely allow us to discover new sides of the superhero, but also sides already seen in previous films and which could now also share concepts and meanings with these.

Spider-Man: No Way Home it is a film that must be seen carefully, full of easter eggs and capable of thrilling from the first minute to the second scene after the end credits. If the MCU universe had its end point and start point with Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home it is for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, ready to sacrifice everything for help others and to harness the power he received with a spider bite. Because on the other hand, from great powers comes great responsibilities.