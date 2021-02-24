Spider-man He is a few months away from releasing his new movie in theaters, and although many rumors circulate about what we could see, none of them have yet been confirmed.

In addition to the alleged participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, on social networks, supposed titles for the film began to be revealed, and now we know the real one.

The official account @SpiderManMovie published a small video where he reveals that the next film will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The clip begins with the writer’s office Jon watts opening up, and Tom holland leaving something annoying to meet Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

Here he tells them that one of the names in the film was false, and they take advantage of the situation to remind the actor of the leaks he made in the past.

Just when the video is about to end they cross a blackboard where the name is revealed Spider-Man: No Way Homesurrounded by what appear to be various ideas.

In addition to confirming the title of the film, the video clip shows the premiere window, placing it in Christmas 2021 and only in theaters.

This confirms that Marvel will not follow the strategy of DC and avoid showing your premieres in your service streaming.

The story they will show us in Spider-Man: No Way Home It remains a secret, but it will take up the events that occurred after the disastrous encounter with Mysterio and the disclosure of your identity.

It is still too early to know if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be present in this new movie, but surely everything will be revealed when the first trailer, and it could not be enough for it.

Do you think we will see Spider-verse in a live action or will everything remain a simple rumor?

