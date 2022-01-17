After the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home, the world of superheroes and even the way of making movies could have changed because the Marvel movie with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Y Tom Holland It was an event not only among the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), but also among the producers of DC movies.

What steps will DC take to compete with Marvel?

Spider-Man: no way home It has meant a new challenge for the DC Extended Universe and a lot of pressure, especially for the next premiere of Flash that would introduce us to the multiverse of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman to face the success that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have achieved.

According to film experts from these two comic houses, DC is at a clear disadvantage because the public would relate what they would see in The Flash with what they saw in the last Spider-Man tape and could even hope to see a third Batman, the one played by Christian Bale.

What would be the immediate future of DC Films?

Due to the expectation that has been generated by the superhero cinema with the film Spider-Man: no way home, the challenge that the DCEU would have to face between 2022 and 2023 is very great with the premieres of The Flash, The Batman, Black Adam, Shazam: Fury of the gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where the great beneficiary would undoubtedly be the public.