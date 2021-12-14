A few hours after its release in Italian cinemas, Sony releases a new and final clip from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new Marvel film dedicated to the famous super hero with super problems. In the clip, available within this news, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange discuss the multiverse, with two distinctly different positions.

After the review of Variety which confirms or disproves the possibility of seeing more actors play Peter Parker, now comes the last clip from the film, in which Doctor Strange and Peter Parker discuss the fate of the box, which contains one of Doctor Strange’s spells. The fate of the box could in fact make thousands of people die or live, those who within the multiverse know the true identity of Spider-Man.

Since they both don’t seem to want to listen to the other, Doctor Strange decides to take himself and Spider-Man into the mirror universe, where he tries to make young Peter think and make him understand that people who know Peter’s identity could die. However, Peter himself disagrees with the idea of ​​killing them, wondering if there is another way to do things.

The conflict between the two it then ends with the famous clash that had been seen several times in the trailers, in which a subway car is framed which is multiplied, going to cage the young Peter Parker. The video stops here, leaving all fans waiting for further information and with great curiosity, which will be satisfied tomorrow, with the release in Italian cinemas.

This latest clip from Spider-Man: No Way Home precedes the release of the film in Italian cinemas starting tomorrow 15 December, a few days ahead of the American public, who will be able to see it starting December 17. The first reviews and ratings are already coming out on the net, with the strong presence of spoilers regarding the plot and the ending of the film.

We therefore invite you to pay close attention to what you see, if you do not want to spoil the surprise you will have starting tomorrow.