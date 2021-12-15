The premiere of Spider-man: no way home is scheduled for the December 17 , but it will not apply in the same way in Latin America. To the surprise of many, the production anticipated its arrival in cinemas in several countries, including Peru, it will be this Thursday, December 16. In addition, the joy of Peruvian fans will be full because the film will have a preview this Wednesday, December 15 in various projection rooms, such as those of Cinemark, Cinepolis, Cineplanet, UVK Multicines, among other chains.

What time can you see ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ in Peru?

According to the Surtido.pe platform, the functions of the pre-premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Peru will start from 7:00 pm, so the last would be at 10:00 pm since the film lasts just over 2 hours and 30 minutes.

What is ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ about?

Peter parker He will deal with the consequences of having his super heroic identity exposed to the entire world after the events of the second installment Far from home. The difficulties are so many that he will ask Doctor Strange for help to reverse this, but he does not imagine that the multiverse would break through.

Spider-Man 3 – a total of 150 minutes; that is, 2 hours and 30 minutes.

How long is Spider-Man 3 going to last?

Marvel studios released to theaters the duration of Spider-Man 3: a total of 150 minutes; that is, 2 hours and 30 minutes . In this way, the film is positioned as one of the longest installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What actors will appear in Spiderman: no way home?

The third film in the Spider-Man franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have Tom Holland as the protagonist, like its predecessors. As for the additional cast, for now it has been confirmed that it will have the participation of:

Alfred Molina (Dr. Octopus)

Zendaya (MJ Watson)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange)

Jamie Foxx (Electro)

Marisa Tomei (Aunt May)

Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds)

Angourie Rice (Betty Brant)

Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson)

JK Simmons (JJ Jameson)

Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), among other stars.

Spider-Man: Far from home opens this Thursday, December 16 throughout Peru. Photo: Marvel

How many cinematic Spider-Man are there?

In the Spider-Man live action, three reboots have been made with a different plot and villains, as well as a different actor to play Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have played Spider-Man in the different character movie sagas. Photo: Sony Pictures.

Trailer Spiderman: no way home