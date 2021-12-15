The day that so many fans waited for has arrived. This Wednesday, December 15, will be the preview of Spider-Man: no way home and if you are one of those who managed to get tickets for the show, get ready for a roller coaster of emotions.

With the international and national press having seen the film with Tom Holland, the first reactions shared on various specialized portals They remind us of what happened when Avengers: Endgame hit the movies: joy, emotion and sadness were feelings reflected in the various reviews of the film.

Through their reviews, Variety has called Spider-Man: no way home a “satisfying meta-adventure”, while the Daily Beast has considered the Jon Watts sequel Far from home to be the “best Spidey movie” in the Universe. Marvel Cinematic. Other recently published reviews, including those from the Chicago Sun-Times call it “an innovative adventure” and Deadline called it the “best Christmas present.”

Same feeling as Avengers: Endgame

On the other hand, Aaron Couch, from The Hollywood Reporter, shared a message on Twitter where he reminded us of the premiere of Avengers: Endgame and how the emotion felt by his scenes was very similar to what was seen in No way home.

“‘Spider-Man: no way home’ – wow, tears and the loudest crowd I’ve heard since Endgame,” he wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Couch, gave his opinion on the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Twitter capture

Who had a similar position was Brian Truitt, critic of USA Today, who used as an example the tape about the final fight with Thanos to describe what it was like to see Spider-man: no way home.

“It’s probably the best moment I’ve had in a movie theater since Endgame. Tom Holland just owns the role and while it’s absolutely crazy at times, it’s a #Spidey movie, ”he shared.