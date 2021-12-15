Spider-Man: no way home It is the sensation of the moment. Social media is full of spoilers, despite the request of Tom Holland, Zendaya and other stars of the film. Even so, fans do not lose the desire to go to the movies to enjoy this new bet from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Although the film has already had its premiere and preview functions in certain countries, the commercial premiere is close to being a reality.

The high expectations for the film have their origin, in addition to the confirmed villains, in the presumed presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their respective versions of ‘Wall-crawler’. However, everything remains in the field of rumors and alleged leaks. For now, we will tell you the details of the premiere of No way home for Mexico.

Spider-Man: no way home – official trailer

When is Spider-Man: no way home released in Mexico?

To the joy of Spider-Man fans, Spiderman: no way home will hit theaters in Mexico this Thursday, December 16.

How long is Spider-Man: no way home?

According to a recent report by the British portal Metro, Spiderman: no way home will have an exact duration of 148 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 28 minutes. With this, this will be one of the longest productions of the UCM, surpassed only by Endgame, Eternals and Infinity war.

Spider-Man: no way home is the closing of the first trilogy of the arachnid in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In which cinemas to see Spider-Man: no way home in Mexico?

Spiderman: No Way Home has already had a preview feature. In that sense, fans of ‘Spidey’ will be able to see the tape in movie theaters. Cinemex, Cinépolis, Y Cinedot.

What is Spider-Man: no way home about?

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly hero and neighbor is unmasked and can no longer separate their common life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, these risks become more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.