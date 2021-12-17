Spider-Man: no way home is now available in theaters and is becoming the most successful film in the alliance between Marvel and Sony. In such a way, some fans still wonder what happened in the two post-credits scenes after the end of the film starring Tom Holland. Therefore, we explain them below.

Spoilers alert.

Where has Venom been since he arrived at the MCU?

As implied in the post credits scene of Venom: let the be carnage, it was confirmed that the place Eddie Brock travels with the symbiote is the MCU, where Peter Parker is located.

Venom and Peter Parker in the post credits scene of Let there be carnage. Photo: Sony Pictures

Thus, in the first post-credits scene we see Brock inside a bar talking with a man who, according to the dialogues, has explained who the Avengers are and what happened to Thanos’ snap.

YOU CAN SEE: Spider-Man 3: fan broadcasts live No way home complete on Facebook and it is viral

Everything seems normal, until the human and the symbiote are out of nowhere returned to their reality. This, due to the spell of Doctor Strange that makes the other villains return to their own universes.

Eddie and Venom return to their reality, but when everything seems to be back in place, we see how a small part of the symbiote has remained in the bar, within the Peter Parker universe.

Tom Holland’s Spiderman and Tom Hardy’s Venom. Photo: Marvel / Sony

Will this be the prelude to Spider-Man 4 or Venom 3? Will Tom Hardy’s Venom ever meet Tom Holland’s Spiderman? We have to wait to know it …

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ on Disney Plus: when will it be available in streaming?

Some fans indicate that the story that Marvel would seek to adapt from the comics is The Alien Suit Saga, where Peter is possessed by the symbiote and must get rid of it to avoid becoming a villain.

Spiderman in The Saga of the Alien Suit. Photo: YouTube / The Top Comic capture

A story of darkness might make sense, because by the end of Spiderman: no way home, Peter Parker has lost Aunt May and had to give up his girlfriend MJ and his best friend Ned.

Doctor Strange must settle accounts

The second post-credits scene, as some insiders had indicated, was the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, a sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: cinemas and times to see Spider-Man in Peru?

In this, it is implied that all the irresponsibility caused by Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: no way home will have its consequences.

Scarlet Witch learns more about her powers at the end of the Wandavision series. Photo: Marvel / Disney Plus

We also have the first look at Wanda maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, whom Strange will apparently turn to for help.

There is also the appearance of America Chávez, known for being able to jump between realities: the extradimensional villain Shuma-Gorath – which appeared in the merchandising – and the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

América Chavez and Shuma Gorath in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Photo: Youtube photocapture / The Top Comic

YOU CAN SEE: Conditions to be Green Goblin: Willem Dafoe and scenes he requested in Spider-Man 3

Finally, the revelation that most surprised fans in theaters is that of the evil version of Doctor Strange: Strange Supreme, who has appeared in the Disney Plus series What If.

Fan art imagine the live action version of Doctor Strange Supreme. Photo: Instagram/@elilusionista.cl

It should be noted that the director of this film is Sam Raimi, who directed the Tobey Maguire trilogy as Spiderman, so the appearance of the character in this sequel is not ruled out for now.