Spider-Man is a few months away from releasing his third film in the MCU. The feature film will show different actors who worked on previous installments of the superhero. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are two of the performers who will return the roles of Dr. Octopus and Electro, respectively.

Millions of arachnid fans believe that Spider-Man: no way home will show the long-awaited spiderverse, an event that will unite the three Peter Parkers of cinema and will open the way to the multiverse.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are aware that the film is one of the most anticipated by the public. For this reason, with the intention of keeping fans aware of the development, they shared through the film’s official account a photograph that shows Peter Parker with battle wounds on his face.

Tom Holland with the cast of Spider-Man 3. Photo: Twitter @spideysnews

In the image you can see Tom Holland with Jacob Batalon (Ned), Zendaya (MJ) and the rest of the members of the film’s production team. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2021.

Will Spider-Man 3 have a spiderverse?

The spiderverse is one of the most requested and anticipated events. This rumor was reaffirmed on December 3, 2020, when the Sony Latin America channel launched a commercial that confirmed the crossover between the three Spidermen, played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

“What is your favorite Spider-Man? You don’t have to choose. In the Marvel multiverse anything can happen and in Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone. Yes! The three Peter Parkers saving the world together ”, is heard in the spot.