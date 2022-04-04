Spider Man: No Way Home has already broken several international records. Worldwide, the film has already grossed more than $1.8 billion, making it the highest-visited film of 2021.

In Spider Man: No Way Home the title hero (played by Tom Holland) struggles with the fact that everyone knows his secret identity. He approaches Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to change the situation. But as always in these kinds of movies, every action has consequences.

Film critic Gudo Tienhooven was enthusiastic about the film on behalf of this site. He gave the film four stars and wrote: ‘The most vibrant Marvel film in years that also has a surprise in store that knocked even the usually rather sober film press straight back.’