The premiere of Spider-Man: no way home has everyone excited. The networks have been immersed in an anti-spoiler campaign due to rumors that point to the supposed appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, product of the multiverse unleashed by the spell of Doctor Strange. However, beyond the leaks, the film has already established a connection with Disney Plus’ Hawkeye, thanks to the publication of official material.

Spider-Man: no way home will continue from the ending sequence of Far from home. Photo: Composition / Marvel / Sony

Sony Pictures shared the first 43 seconds of Spider-Man 3, in which the plot he left behind is continued Far from home; that is to say, when Mystery revealed the secret identity of the ‘Wall-crawler’. However, in the midst of these sequences, astute fans noted that, As the spider-like superhero crosses the streets of New York, a poster of Rogers the musical is displayed.

Rogers, the musical appears in the first episode of the Hawkeye series. Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney Plus

As Hawkeye viewers will recall, the first episode of the series had Clint Barton and his sons as assistants to the aforementioned play, which portrays the life of Captain America. However, the clip released by Sony for their feature film also shows a promotional poster for the show.

However, and despite this coincidence, it has not yet been confirmed whether both Marvel Studios productions travel in the same context, since the plot starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld is set at Christmas time.

Even so, the mystery will see the light on December 15, the day that a new episode of the show comes out and it will be the preview of No way home in countries such as Mexico and Peru. Also, it is known that the tape will arrive on the same date in the United Kingdom.