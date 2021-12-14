Spider-Man: No Way Home scored an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, which means precisely that that is the percentage of positive reviews among the 74 currently reported on the famous site.

It appears that Sony is preparing three more Spider-Man films with Tom Holland, and although that news has not yet been confirmed it is clear that it would be a forced move after a possible global success for this third chapter with the English actor.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive in Italian cinemas tomorrow, December 15, and at that point we will finally know if all this enthusiasm against the new Sony film is really justified.

In the meantime, as often happens, the alarm went off spoiler on social media: unfortunately unwanted advances on what we will see in Spider-Man: No Way Home come from the screenings for the press, so we suggest you be careful if you don’t want to spoil the surprise.