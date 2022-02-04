It’s been several weeks now Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released in cinemas all over the world, so much so that fans are eagerly awaiting the release in Home Video of the third adventure of Spidey by Tom Holland of the MCU.

Now, quite surprisingly, the list would have leaked online that would reveal all the additional content which will be inserted within the version in Blu-ray of the film.

Among these, some deleted scenes not included in the final version of the film that appeared in theaters in December last year.

Just below, the list of extras, not yet officially confirmed by either Disney or Marvel Studios (via NewsMarvelItaly):

Deleted scene – Extended interrogation scene.

Deleted scene – Peter Day at Midtown High.

Deleted scene – Dungeon assembly.

Deleted Scene – Happy’s excellent lawyer.

Deleted Scene – The Spider-Man Exit.

Featurettes – Action choreography across the Multiverse.

Featurettes – A spectacular spider-journey with Tom Holland.

Featurettes – Realities collide, spiders come together.

Featurettes – Graduation day.

Featurettes – Strange’s Entry.

Featurettes – Weaving the canvas of Jon Watts.

Featurettes – Easter Eggs of alternate reality.

Featurettes – A multiverse of unbelievers.

Featurettes – A meeting of spiders – Panel of heroes.

Featurettes – Summit left – Villain panel.

Featurettes – The Daily Bugle Spider-Threat strikes again.

Featurettes – Daily Bugle THE SINCERE SPIDER.

Featurettes – The Daily Bugle’s web of lies.

Featurettes – Pre-view stunt scene fight in the apartment.

Featurettes – Stunt combat scene from the Pre-Vision shield.

Featurettes – Theatrical marketing material Tom & Jacob truth test.

Featurettes – Theatrical marketing material, Tom’s promotional tour.

Featurettes – Georgia promotional theatrical marketing material.

Featurettes – Bloopers & Gag Reel.

Featurettes – Extra Trailer.

At the time of writing, the Italian release date of the Home Video version of Spider-Man: No Way Home has not yet been announced. We will keep you updated on these same pages as soon as we know more.