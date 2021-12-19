These days, fans of the Marvel world are talking about one thing: Spider-Man No Way Home. The new Spider-Man movie is convincing everyone and even the cosplay world is taking advantage of its success. Now, missbricosplay offers us an interesting double cosplay of Spider-Man and Dr Strange, the two heroes at the center of the film.

missbricosplay has proposed one click quite simple, an overlay of his two cosplay dedicated to Spider-Man and Dr Strange. The latter also features the magic circle with related particle effects, even if only in one corner of the shot, so we can’t enjoy the special effects to their fullest.

If you are a fan of the characters from the world of Spider-Man, then you should see candylion.cos’ Spider-Carnage cosplay. Here is also the cosplay of Gwen Stacy from missbricosplay. How not to mention the cosplay of Gwen-Venom by imspider_gwen.

Tell us, what do you think of the double cosplay of Spider-Man and Dr Strange made by missbricosplay? Did the result satisfy you, or did you see better versions?