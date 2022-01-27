Tobey Maguire, the most beloved Spider-Man ever, he told in an interview the reasons that preceded his return in the role of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The movie star had played the role of Spider-Man in the trilogy directed by Sam Raimi and ended in 2007. Therefore, a good 14 years had to pass before seeing him again in the role of the “young” Peter, in the film of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After much speculation, and a strong desire from fans to see the actor again in the role of Spider-Man, Maguire is therefore back as a hero in the Marvel multiverse crossover film, along with two other Spider-Man: Tom Holland And Andrew Garfield.

In an interview, posted on Spider-Man’s official YouTube account, Tobey Maguire explained the reason for his returnas we would have expected a farewell to the role after the end of the Sam Raimi trilogy.

I was immediately intrigued. In conversation [con la produttrice di Sony Amy Pascal e il presidente di Marvel Studios Kevin Feige], the intention, love and celebration of this film and what the film meant to Amy and Kevin were evident. And to me, when artists or people who lead a creative process have a genuine and genuine intent of celebration and love, it’s extraordinary. I just wanted to join them for that. I’m a huge fan of Tom and his films, as well as Andrew. So it was definitely intriguing… It was really about being with these people and revisiting what was part of my story, getting the chance for the characters to meet. There are also personal things, which are a way to revisit the events, and I don’t know how to explain it well, but the feeling is that of revisiting certain situations and simply joining the loving and creative spirit that surrounds them.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (of which you can read our review online) has become one of the greater successes of 2021, and it was the most anticipated film of the year, not only for the presence of Maguire but for many factors combined.

Success brought i Marvel Studios to get to work on the next steps, so much so that we started talking about a sequel to the film a few days after its release in cinemas.

The speculations and the theories they occupied the minds of viewers and fans right from the start. Many (including us) went to the discovery of the easter eggs of the film, and tried to give an interpretation of the ending, waiting to see the next Marvel masterpiece at the cinema, that is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessarriving on next May.