Spider-Man: No Way Home brought the spider multiverse to the MCU for the first time in live action. The result revived the passion of fans of the franchise and the superhero after fulfilling the greatest fantasy: the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Men.

Its reception could not be better and its successful passage through theaters confirms it. Several weeks after its official premiere, the third installment of spider-man with Tom Holland It continues to break records and has now become the sixth highest grossing film in history.

In the last week, the film has reached 1,691 million dollars after adding 41.8 million (14.1 million in the United States and 27.7 million in the rest of the world). In this way, he surpassed Jurassic world and has Avengers: infinity war as his next opponent.

As for the odds of getting the fifth place, Spider-Man no way home has a big problem: it was never released in China, one of the best markets for this type of production.

