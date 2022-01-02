Spider-Man: No Way Home has totaled to date takings for 1.37 billion dollars, overcoming Black Panther and thus becoming the fifth most viewed Marvel Cinematic Universe film ever in cinemas.

Sony’s highest-grossing film ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home has raised over $ 609 million in the US alone and $ 759 million more around the world, with China still excluded from the count.

It is therefore easy to imagine that the film will be able to exceed one and a half billion and then take advantage of the important contribution that will come from Chinese cinemas, which over the years have also given a lot to the superhero genre.

According to Benji-Sales, Spider-Man: No Way Home could certainly have totaled $ 2 billion in receipts and more if we were not yet in the regime of pandemic, but not only.

For Benji the contribution of the film to the success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, of which we saw the teaser a few days ago, will be substantial and will push the next episode of the saga with Benedict Cumberbatch towards the billion dollars.