The fever for the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home has no time to stop. The MCU film starring Tom Holland has become one of the most acclaimed by fans of the franchise. Thus, a follower took advantage of the situation and made his own version of the movie trailer based on nothing less than the animated series sponge Bob.

Last December 17th, content creator JChaseFilms, who has approximately 491,000 subscribers, released the video on his YouTube channel. Youtube And, in a short time, it did not take long to go viral on social networks.

“What would the new movie of Spider-man if it took place in Bikini Bottom? Maybe so! ”He quotes the description of the new fanmade trailer shared by the digital artist.

As expected, the comments did not wait and many fans praised the artist’s creativity and how he used characters such as Squidward Tentacles, Patricio, Arenita, among others, to bring the protagonists of the film to life. Marvel studios.

What is Spider-Man no way home about?

This installment will place Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in search of Doctor Strange to help him on a risky mission: that the world forget his true identity and thus he can return to his student life.

However, an error in the Supreme Sorcerer’s spell caused ancient villains from previous sagas to go in search of the wall-crawler and want to get rid of it.

Spider-Man fanmade trailer