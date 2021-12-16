On the last December 15, Spider-Man: no way home was released in some countries. The film starring Tom holland It will show a new side of Peter Parker and will bring popular villains from previous sagas. Given the high expectations, it was to be expected that excerpts from the film would come to light; However, the surprise was great when it was reported that a fan shared the full movie from the cinema.

As reported in some media, the follower of the franchise transmitted Spiderman: no way home on his facebook page called Technological. Within minutes of the action, the video went viral and reached more than 5,000 people around the world.

Likewise, it is estimated that the user is of Mexican origin due to certain comments he made during the live. What happened has generated the division of the fans, as some look forward to seeing it legally in theaters.

Spider-Man: no way home hit theaters in Peru on December 15. Photo: Marvel Studios

For its part, Sony Pictures is taking action on the spoilers that are circulating on social networks one day after the premiere of the UCM film.

What will we see in Spider-Man: no way home?

In this new film from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, the public will witness how Peter Parker will do everything possible to recover his private life, after Mystery exposed his double identity.

To achieve his goal, the protagonist will go to Doctor Strange and he will use one of his spells to help him. However, the results will not be as expected and now the hero must face the Sinister Six.

Spider-Man: no way home trailer

Country release date for Spider-Man: no way home

Peru – December 15

Mexico – December 15

UK – December 15

United States – December 17.

List of all Spiderman movies

Spider-Man 1 (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The amazing Spider-Man 2: the power of Electro (2014)

Spider-Man: homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movie was released in 2002. Photo: Columbia Pictures

Which actors will appear in Spider-Man: no way home?

Spider-Man: no way home, the third film in the Spider-Man franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have Tom Holland as its protagonist, as well as its predecessors. As for the additional cast, so far it has been confirmed that it will have the participation of:

Alfred Molina (Dr. Octopus)

Zendaya (MJ Watson)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange)

Jamie Foxx (Electro)

Marisa Tomei (Aunt May)

Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds)

Angourie Rice (Betty Brant)

Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson)

JK Simmons (JJ Jameson)

Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), among other stars.

Who runs Spider-Man: no way home?

Jon Watts, director of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, at the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: capture / TikTok

Like its predecessors, Spider-Man: no way home is directed by Jon Watts, a filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter, whose credits include Cop car and Clown. In addition, reports indicate that he would be in charge of bringing The Fantastic Four of the MCU to the big screen.