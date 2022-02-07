The incredible success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, despite the film being released in theaters almost two months ago, it continues to have an incredible resonance, and not only with regard to the protagonists or the intrinsic plot. In fact, in recent days, several merchandising lineups dedicated to the film have been revealed, in any field. Clearly, one of the greediest for collectors is not exempt, namely that of statues and action figures. Hot Toys recently revealed a scale figure dedicated to the iconic Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, which is followed today by the reveal of that of Doc Ock.

Doctor Octopus is one of the most loved villains in the spiderverse, including everything related to the cinema dedicated to the friendly neighborhood spider. The return of the Doctor was highly anticipated for the new film, and the premises were not disappointed. In the Plot of Spider-Man: No Way HomeDoc Ock is sucked into the universe of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker without realizing it, right until he meets our hero.

The scale figure of Doc Ock we are talking about takes shape from the last Spider-Man film, in which the features of the character played by Molina have been reproduced in an extremely accurate way, but also all the details of the case, from the raincoat. to the glasses, from the belt to clearly the powerful mechanical tentacles.

In addition to the standard version, this can also be purchased in the Deluxe Version, which exclusively includes four additional nanotech tentacles interchangeable with the originals, thanks to which it will be possible to recreate some of the fighting scenes of the film.

Certainly a beautiful collector’s item, prestigious and of incredible workmanship, which will certainly be able to make an appearance on the shelves of enthusiasts. The price of the statue in its normal edition is around 330 Dollars, while the Deluxe version is available for 360 Dollars.