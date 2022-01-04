A little less than two weeks after its theatrical release, some users have solved the mystery concerning the silhouettes that appeared inside Spider-Man: No Way Home, assuming the arrival of many new characters. Obviously the article is full of spoilers regarding the film, so we invite you to read it as soon as you have seen the film.

After our analysis of the film’s plot holes, now comes the solution to one of the movie’s biggest puzzles, which revolved around the famous silhouettes that have appeared throughout history. The video, originally posted on TikTok by user Kevinmoranrob, it quickly arrived on Twitter, where in a short time he received many likes.

According to what was reported by the user, the silhouettes would be those of another version of Spider-Man, Kraven the Hunter, Scorpio, Black Cat, Rhyno and finally Mysterio, of which many hypothesized the return in this film. Those present therefore seem to be future enemies that the young Peter Parker will face, during his adventures in the multiverse.

The hypothesis of the arrival of Black Cat also seems to be confirmed by a recent report, which would see Sony interested in two particular actresses in the role of Black Cat and Spider-Gwen, so as to increase the characters of the multiverse even more. At the moment it is not yet clear if and when we will see the arrival and return of these characters.

The return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker opened up the possibilities for a cinematic multiverse dedicated to Spider-Man even more, which fans have been waiting for a long time. We still don’t know if the silhouettes that appear inside Spider-Man: No Way Home are really those of the characters listed above, but the possibilities are really very high.

We just have to wait for further information directly from Sony and Marvel, which will certainly not be long in arriving given the enormous success in the cinemas of the film.