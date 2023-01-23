Spider-Man: No Way Home it was a veritable gathering of villains from every modern Spider-Man movie. But it seems there was another one who would show up just the same, and who was possibly responsible for killing Aunt May.

Yes, we know who was responsible but it seems that the team in charge considered another possibility. This is what one of the Marvel artists, Phil Langone, recently revealed through a storyboard or storyboard.

Langone used Instagram to to share this information. There appears Mysterio played again by actor Jake Gyllenhaal. He should be dead after what happened in the second Marvel Studios movie.

However, the multiverse brought him back into action. Phil Langose ​​describes the scene by saying ‘This version went under an elevated train next to Peter’s school. JJ Jameson is a TMZ-style street reporter’.

This creative added ‘part of the idea that was being explored was that Spidey is one of the strongest superheroes, but he usually holds back because he doesn’t want to kill anybody’.

langose ​​stands out ‘but what would it be like if Spidey was in berserker mode? It was fun playing with him’. Then he finished with ‘there’s another half of this where Spidey is wailing in the fishbowl’. The latter is in reference to the helmet that Mysterio uses and that is classic.

What’s next after Spider-Man: No Way Home?

While Mysterio was left out of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is still a possibility that he will return in another movie. Since August 2019 it is known that a fourth film in the series is in planning.

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, noted in February 2021 that despite the end of his contract, he is willing to bring him back to life. Although later he hinted that he would like Miles Morales to enter the scene in the MCU.

But in November of that year, Sony Pictures noted that it was expecting a second Spider-Man movie trilogy with Holland as Spider-Man.

News broke in April 2022 that Sony expected Jon Watts to agree to work on the fourth film.

In this should participate not only Tom Holland but also Zendaya. The fact is that this film is something inevitable but the idea behind it must come true.

In addition to Spider-Man: No Way Home We have more movie information at EarthGamer.