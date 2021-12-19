Spider-Man: no way home it is finally a reality in thousands of cinemas around the world. The long-awaited film starring Tom Holland is considered one of the best premieres in history and many suggest that its success comes, in large part, from the nostalgia it represents for fans of the other versions of ‘Trepamuros’, especially for the rumored presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, the loyal fans are also excited by the villains who momentarily enter the MCU, after the failed spell that Doctor Strange cast. Likewise, lucky viewers have commented on the explosive post-credit scenes included in this bet from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Thousands of people have already had the opportunity to see the tape in the projection rooms, for which spoilers and leaks have also had their share of attention in recent days. This situation has gone up a notch with the passing of the hours, since Twitter users have reported that No way home is now available in Cuevana.

Fans report that No way home has already arrived in Cuevana. Photo: Twitter capture

In fact, the famous website has become a trend in the aforementioned social network and fans have taken the moment to share their complaints through creative and funny memes, in which they mention not only the speed of the illegality, but also that the feature film is in low quality.

For now, it has already been reported that Spider-Man 3 will eventually arrive on HBO Max. Even so, several people celebrate not having to wait longer to see it via an official streaming, and resort to questionable options to see it, a harmful practice, as this affects the collection of the production at the box office.

