After the recent theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a concept artist who worked on the film has recently released a drawing regarding a new possible suit, which may appear in the future. The same artist, Thomas du Crest, also reveals that he has applied to publish his other works as well, which perhaps could tell us a lot about Peter Parker’s future.

The article, like the rest of the image, contains spoilers regarding the film recently released in the cinema so we invite you to read it only after watching the movie, in order to avoid spoilers regarding the plot and the ending. The artist also confirmed that he has already worked on the film, so this image could really be a foretaste of what Tom Holland’s Spider-Man awaits.

After the recent post regarding the possible nature of the silhouettes that appeared within the film, now comes the concept art that sees Tom Holland in a symbiote suit, which would officially introduce the character of Venom. The presence of the same symbiote and Eddy Brock was confirmed both by the film that saw Venom against Carnage and by the last work with Tom Holland.

The details, incredibly well-finished, they are also very similar to those in the comic itself, due to the black veins that run through the face of Tom Holland, who effectively becomes the bearer of the symbiote known as Venom. We don’t know if or when we will ever see Holland in this suit, but the visual effect is certainly incredible.

The artist posted a close-up and a complete photo of the suit, with and without the mask, so as to show even better how the fabric blends with Tom Holland’s face itself, in what could be the official arrival of Venom within the MCU. At the moment we don’t know if we will ever see this suit on Tom Holland, but given the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home the chances are very high indeed.